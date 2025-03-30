2 dead after being shot by bus driver in Miami Gardens: Police

An investigation is underway in Miami Gardens Sunday morning after a bus driver fatally shot two passengers, police said.

According to Miami Gardens Police, units arrived at the scene in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 183rd Street after receiving reports of a disturbance.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that a Miami-Dade Transit bus driver was in a disturbance with passengers on the bus," said Miami Gardens Public Information Officer Diana Delgado. "

During that incident, Delgado said the driver of the bus pulled out a firearm and shot them both.

After being shot, the men were airlifted to Aventura Hospital in critical condition, where they succumbed to their injuries.

Their identities were not disclosed.

The bus driver was detained.

This is a developing story