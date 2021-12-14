Broward County

2 Dead After Car Plunges Into Canal Along Alligator Alley

Two people died and three others, including two children, were hospitalized after their car plunged into a canal Tuesday evening off Alligator Alley in West Broward.

The crash happened near Mile Marker 29, three miles west of the toll plaza. Traffic cameras showed the backup on westbound I-75/Alligator Alley.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said two women in their 20's were transported to local hospitals. Two kids and another adult were injured and hospitalized as well.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

