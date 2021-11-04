2 Dead, 3 Injured After Crash in Palmetto Bay

Two people died after a crash Thursday evening in Palmetto Bay, police said.

The incident happened at around 6 p.m. near U.S. 1 and 152nd Street, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop to a driver in a Lexus in the area of 172nd Street and U.S. 1.

The Lexus fled northbound on U.S. 1, where officers lost sight of the vehicle. When the Lexus crossed the intersection, it hit a Chevy Trailblazer.

The driver of the Chevy and an occupant inside the Lexus both died. Three people inside the Lexus were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Lanes on U.S. 1 between SW 148 Street and 155 Street were closed in both directions. Zabaleta said drivers should expect the shutdown to last through early Friday.

