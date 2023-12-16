2 dead after fiery crash in North Miami Beach

North Miami Beach PD (NMBPD) responded to a traffic crash at NE 172nd St. and U.S. 1 Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the crash involved a single car and two people died in the accident.

NBC 6 cameras caught video of the victim's car becoming unrecognizable after it caught fire.

NMBPD posted an update on social media where they mentioned that traffic between NE 163rd St. and 172nd St. has been reopened.

UPDATE:



The lights at Biscayne BD/NE 163 ST are functional again and Northbound traffic on Biscayne BD between NE 163 ST-172 ST has been reopened and is flowing. — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) December 17, 2023

The police have not provided additional details about the crash.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC 6 for updates.