2 Dead After Motorcycle, Vehicle Crash on I-95 South Ramp to I-595

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash early Saturday morning after a motorcycle collided with a vehicle on an entrance ramp along a major interchange in Fort Lauderdale leaving two dead, authorities said.

According to the FHP, at about 3:20 a.m., a 36-year-old Sunrise man and a Pembroke Pines woman, 46, were on a red 2017 Suzuki motorcycle heading south in a center lane on the ramp to Interstate 595 from Interstate 95 when the motorcycle hit the back of a 2016 gray Nissan Sentra sedan that was carrying two passengers and in the same center lane.

Both the man and the woman were thrown from the motorcycle, with the man landing in the emergency lane and his passenger in the outside lane.

After the crash, the Sentra veered to the right and stopped partially on the outside and emergency lane, the FHP said.

According to the FHP, the passengers on the motorcycle died at the scene.

The two men in the Nissan, a 30-year-old and his passenger, 36, were not injured.

As of 10 a.m. I-95 south was open but the entrance to I-595 remained closed, the FHP said.