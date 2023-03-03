2 Dead After Shooting, SWAT Standoff at SW Miami-Dade Apartment Complex

Two people including a suspect are dead after a fatal shooting led to a SWAT standoff at an apartment complex in southwest Miami-Dade early Friday, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police officers and the department's Special Response Team swarmed the complex in the 19800 block of Southwest 114th Avenue after the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

Police said a 39-year-old victim was killed in the shooting.

After the shooting, the suspect was barricaded inside an apartment at the complex, officials said. At one point, police were seen trying to ram through a window or doorway.

Police said the suspect, a man in his early 20s, fired multiple times at officers, who then returned fire. The suspect was later found dead.

Police haven't released the identities of anyone involved.

Officers had the area surrounding the complex closed off.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to police activity, please avoid the area of SW 200 Street from SW 112 Avenue to 114 Avenue. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/TRVeMYvS8W — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 3, 2023

No other details were immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.