2 Dead After Small Plane Crashes in Lantana

Two people are dead after a small plane crashed overnight Monday near Palm Beach County Park Airport in Lantana.

Video shows the small plane torn to pieces.

Authorities have not yet released how many people were inside the plane, whether they survived, or what led to the crash.

At this time, crime scene tape is up and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is on the scene investigating.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This is a developing story. Please check back on NBC 6 for updates.