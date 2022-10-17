2 Dead After Small Plane Crashes Into House in Miramar

Two people who were on board a small plane were killed when it crashed into a house in Miramar Monday, officials.

The plane went down in the 2200 block of Jamaica Drive, not far from North Perry Airport around 11:40 a.m.

Footage showed the plane crashed into the side of the home with its tail in the air.

Miramar Police spokesperson Tania Rues said two people who were on board the plane were killed at the scene. Their identities haven't been released.

A small plane crashed into a home located on the 2200 block of Jamaica Drive. Media staffing area is on the 2200 block of Island Drive. PIO is on scene. pic.twitter.com/86Eg0ZycZC — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) October 17, 2022

No one who was on the ground or in the home was injured, Rues said.

The plane appeared to have hit some power lines and clipped the roof of another home as it went down. Miramar Fire Rescue officials said crews were turning off power to the home and others nearby.

Rues said investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board were heading to the scene.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.