2 dead after vehicle crashes on SR 874 in Kendall: FHP

A crash early Saturday morning on State Road 874 killed two people, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
According to FHP, a white Ford that was traveling in the area of 122 Avenue lost control and crashed into a utility pole and then into a tree.
After the vehicle crashed, it became fully engulfed in flames.
Video captured at the scene shows the charred vehicle.
FHP said the two people inside the vehicle, a man and a woman, died from their injuries at the scene.
Their identities have not been disclosed.