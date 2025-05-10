2 dead after vehicle crashes on SR 874 in Kendall: FHP

A crash early Saturday morning on State Road 874 killed two people, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to FHP, a white Ford that was traveling in the area of 122 Avenue lost control and crashed into a utility pole and then into a tree.

After the vehicle crashed, it became fully engulfed in flames.

Video captured at the scene shows the charred vehicle.

FHP said the two people inside the vehicle, a man and a woman, died from their injuries at the scene.

Their identities have not been disclosed.