2 Dead in Fatal Shooting After Miami-Dade Police Respond to Domestic Dispute

The suspect then barricaded himself inside the residence and the Special Response Team was called to the scene

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a shooting involving Miami-Dade Police officers.

According to investigators, officers responded to a domestic related incident at a residence. As they arrived, an exchange of gunfire ensued between the suspect and the officers.

The suspect then barricaded himself inside the residence and the Special Response Team was called to the scene.

The SRT gained entry into the home and discovered a 26-year-old male and a 24-year-old female with apparent gunshot wounds, both were determined deceased.

The officers were not shot, but one of them sustained a knee injury and was transported to a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

