2 dead in multi-vehicle crash that shut down I-95 lanes in Broward County

A major crash on Black Friday morning has shut down the lanes of I-95 northbound in Broward County.

The multi-vehicle crash happened at Exit 25 near Marina Mile Boulevard and prompted a traffic backup through Exit 23, near Griffin Road.

Drivers in the northbound lanes were forced to exit at I-595.

According to FHP, the drivers of a Nissan Altima and tractor trailer collided while traveling north on I-95 -- leading to the trailer rolling onto its side and colliding with an unoccupied trailer in a nearby construction zone.

Two people reportedly died, according to FHP.

The investigation is ongoing.

