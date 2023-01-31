2 Dead, Including Child, After Shooting in Golden Glades

Two people, including one juvenile, were killed following a late night shooting Tuesday in front of an elementary school in northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said four people were in a white sedan near the Golden Glades intersection going northbound on Northwest 6th Avenue near 151st Street when at least one person or multiple people began shooting at it.

The shooting stemmed from an assault that happened underneath an overpass near Biscayne Gardens Elementary School, according to fire rescue officials.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital, where both the adult male victim and the juvenile male victim died. A third person in the car was treated at the scene while the fourth person was unhurt.

Information on the victim's identities or a shooter was not available.

