2 Dead, Including Child, in Fiery Crash on Plantation Roadway

A child was among two people killed in a fiery crash on a major roadway in Plantation early Thursday morning, officials said.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. along University Drive near Northwest 3rd Street.

Plantation Police Department officials said the driver of a 2014 Mercedes lost control and crashed into a tree, causing the car to burst into flames. Both the driver and a passenger, a child, died at the scene.

"Right before the cops came through, I heard 2 booming sounds right after the crash and a woman screaming for her baby," said Frances Velaco, who lives in an apartment near the accident scene.

The Plantation Fire Department tweeted that they were able to put out the blaze but the roadway was closed in both directions.

Major vehicle fire & car accident. Fire is out. University Drive between 5th St and 3rd St, Northbound and Southbound is closed to all traffic. Seek alternative routes. Media inquires contact Plantation PD. — Plantation Fire Department (@PlantationFire) July 15, 2021

Police have not released the identity of either victim.

Drivers were advised to avoid the roadway for the morning rush hour as the investigation continues.