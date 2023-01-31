2 Dead, Including Juvenile, After Car Riddled With Bullets in Golden Glades Shooting

Two people, including one juvenile, were killed after someone opened fire on the car they were riding in near an elementary school in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday night.

The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. near the Golden Glades intersection on Northwest 6th Avenue near 151st Street

Miami-Dade Police officials said four people were in a white BMW sedan when at least one person or multiple people began shooting at the vehicle.

The driver and front passenger were hit by the gunfire. Both victims were taken to an area hospital, where both the adult male victim and the juvenile male victim died.

A third person in the car was treated at the scene while the fourth person was unhurt.

New Update: Minor has died from his injuries in the shooting in Golden Glades area. 2 other victims a female and another male were checked on scene and survived. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/DBOcTo28IO — Chernéy Amhara (@CherneyAmharaTV) February 1, 2023

Police haven't released the identities of anyone involved.

The shooting may have stemmed from an assault that happened underneath an overpass near Biscayne Gardens Elementary School, according to fire rescue officials.

Police officials said there was also a crash at the scene involving an SUV.

"We don't know the extent of that accident, if it happened before or after the shooting," Det. Luis Sierra said. "It is an innocent bystander that was just crashed into, they are okay, and are actually a witness to the incident."

Footage from the scene showed multiple bullet holes on the side of the BMW and several evidence markers on the ground.

One witness, who didn't want to be identified, said he was in bed when he heard several gunshots that he at first though was noise from a truck.

"I was like, that doesn't sound like a truck, that sounds like some type of gun or something like that," the man said. "It all happened really really fast."

Another witness said there was no doubt it was a weapon.

“It wasn’t a gun, it was an assault rifle and it was like 'boom, boom, boom, boom' and then it kind of paused, and then 'boom boom boom boom' more times," Adelaida Andrade said. “When the shooting stopped, I walked to the corner, I saw the ambulance pulling up and I saw one of the young kids being pulled into the ambulance and I saw when they took the driver out."

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.