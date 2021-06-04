2 Dead, Pregnant Woman and 5 Kids Hospitalized After Fiery Crash in NW Miami-Dade

Two people were killed and a pregnant woman and five children were hospitalized after a fiery crash in northwest Miami-Dade early Friday.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the crash happened around midnight in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and Northwest 79th Street.

Officials said the driver of a black Infiniti was apparently trying to make a passing move when they clipped another car, lost control and hit another car.

In the second car were the pregnant woman and five children.

The Infiniti ended up crashing into a nearby pole and burst into flames.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and extinguished the fire but the Infiniti's driver and passenger were killed at the scene. Officials didn't release their identities.

The woman and five children were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where their exact conditions were unknown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.