2 Dead Sperm Whales Found Beached in Florida Keys in One Week

Two sperm whales have died within a week of each other in the Florida Keys, officials said.

A calf died after beaching itself on Key Largo last Wednesday, said Blair Mase, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's southeast regional marine mammal stranding coordinator.

Then a 47-foot adult male was found beached Tuesday night about 15 miles northeast of Key West. The remains were towed to a nearby marina early Wednesday morning.

Biologists are working to determine why a 47 ft. male sperm whale died off the Florida Keys. Currently biologists are performing an animal autopsy to determine how the animal died.

If you see a marine mammal in trouble please call 1-877-WHALE-HELP. Pic:@MyFWC @MoteMarineLab pic.twitter.com/JkPJ0mdcZb — NOAA Fish Southeast (@NOAAFish_SERO) May 11, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"We're trying to gather as much information as we possibly can," Mase said. "We're really hoping it doesn’t become a trend."

A necropsy on the calf determined it likely died from being separated from its mother, Mase said. Officials were still waiting for results to determine if the calf was carrying any disease.

Officials from NOAA, along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Responder, were studying the adult corpse Wednesday, noting the animal appeared to be emaciated.

Mase said officials typically record about two sperm whale strandings a year in the Gulf of Mexico, so two in a week is unusual.

Sperm whales are normally found far away from land unless they are sick, Mase said.

According to the FWC, the sperm whale is protected as an Endangered species by the Federal Endangered Species Act and as a federally-designated endangered species by Florida’s Endangered and Threatened Species Rule. It is also protected Federally as a depleted species by the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Anyone who spots a whale near the shore should call 1-877-WHALE HELP.