Miami-Dade County

2 detained after deputies spot person pointing gun at car in NW Miami-Dade: MDSO

Deputies said they do not believe this was a road rage incident and that the two parties involved may have known each other

By NBC6

Two people were detained on Monday after one person pointed a gun at a vehicle in Northwest Miami-Dade, deputies said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, a deputy was on patrol in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 167th Street when they spotted a man in his vehicle pointing a gun at another vehicle that was on the roadway.

Following the encounter, backup was called to the scene and the two parties involved in the incident were detained in the area of 1201 NW 167th St.

Deputies said they did not believe this was a road rage incident and that the two parties involved may have known each other.

The parties involved will be questioned by deputies to get an understanding of what led up to the incident.

No injuries were reported.

