2 Detained After Reported Bomb Threat at Fort Lauderdale Airport: BSO

Two people were detained after a reported bomb threat at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Friday night, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the report of a bomb threat at the airport around 8:30 p.m.

Deputies detained two people who were involved, officials said.

A security sweep was performed at the airport with explosive detection K9 units but nothing was found, officials said.

Officials didn't identify the two people detained or say what charges they may face.

