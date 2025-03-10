2 detained after shots fired during road-rage incident in NW Miami-Dade: MDSO

Two people were detained after a road-rage incident in northwest Miami-Dade Monday morning led to shots being fired, deputies said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at Northwest 67th Avenue and 169th Street.

Deputies said the drivers of two vans got into an altercation while on the road and then pulled into a Chevron gas station where they continued their confrontation, which led to shots being fired.

NBC6 cameras captured the drivers sitting inside cruisers as they were detained for questioning.

No one was injured in the shooting but witnesses told NBC6 they heard two to three shots being fired.

“Coincidentally, at the right point in time, the police officer was approaching the red light, I tried lowering my window to get his attention, the second gunshot goes off and that’s when the police officer took control of the situation,” a witness said.

Deputies have not formally arrested the two drivers.

It remains unknown where the road rage began or what led up to the incident.