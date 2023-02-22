Florida

2 Florida Corrections Officers Arrested, Accused of Throwing Hot Water on Inmates

Investigators found three inmates were suffering from first- and second-degree burns

By Brian Hamacher

Lee County Sheriff's Office

A pair of Florida corrections officers are facing charges after they allegedly threw hot water on inmates, causing severe burns.

Casey Howell and Enzo Finamore, with the Lee County Sheriff's Office Corrections Department, were arrested on charges including battery and official misconduct, Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced Wednesday.

Lee County Sheriff's Office
Casey Howell and Enzo Finamore

Marceno said an investigation was launched after injuries had been found on an inmate during routine checks.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

It was discovered that three inmates had first- and second-degree burns, Marceno said.

Howell and Finamore were found to be using a water dispenser to throw the hot water on the inmates, Marceno said.

Local

Pulse nightclub 5 hours ago

Brother of Pulse Shooting Victim Turns Tragedy Into Thriving Business to Honor Her Memory

North Miami 13 hours ago

Unattended SUV Hits Adult, 2 Kids Outside North Miami Restaurant

Both deputies were fired.

"Sheriff Carmine Marceno demands accountability & professionalism. LCSO does not tolerate the disgusting & cruel actions of these correction officers," Marceno tweeted. "Remedies have already been taken, & LCSO remains dedicated to changing policies."

This article tagged under:

FloridaLee CountyLee County Sheriff's Office
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us