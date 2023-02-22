2 Florida Corrections Officers Arrested, Accused of Throwing Hot Water on Inmates

A pair of Florida corrections officers are facing charges after they allegedly threw hot water on inmates, causing severe burns.

Casey Howell and Enzo Finamore, with the Lee County Sheriff's Office Corrections Department, were arrested on charges including battery and official misconduct, Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced Wednesday.

Lee County Sheriff's Office Casey Howell and Enzo Finamore

Marceno said an investigation was launched after injuries had been found on an inmate during routine checks.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

It was discovered that three inmates had first- and second-degree burns, Marceno said.

Howell and Finamore were found to be using a water dispenser to throw the hot water on the inmates, Marceno said.

🚨TWO CORRECTION OFFICERS ARRESTED🚨



Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced the arrest of two Lee County Sheriff’s Office Correction Officers.



Deputies Casey Howell & Enzo Finamore were fired & arrested for throwing hot water from a water dispenser onto inmates. pic.twitter.com/LU1MefAnXW — Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) February 22, 2023

Both deputies were fired.

"Sheriff Carmine Marceno demands accountability & professionalism. LCSO does not tolerate the disgusting & cruel actions of these correction officers," Marceno tweeted. "Remedies have already been taken, & LCSO remains dedicated to changing policies."