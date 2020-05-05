Florida

2 Florida Panthers Found Dead From Separate Vehicle Strikes

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – AUGUST 22: A healthy Florida panther is seen on display at the Palm Beach Zoo on August 22, 2019 in Palm Beach, Florida. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating an apparent neurological problem that has been seen in wild Florida panthers. The issue has been seen in the endangered panthers as well as bobcats and is causing them to have trouble walking, and wildlife experts don’t know why. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Two endangered Florida panthers have been found dead from apparent vehicle strikes just days apart after more than a month with no deaths reported.

They’re the 10th and 11th panther deaths attributed to fatal collisions, out of 12 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The remains of a 2-year-old male panther were found Sunday in Collier County on a rural road near Golden Gate, wildlife officials said. A 3-year-old male was found dead Friday near Immokalee. The last panther found before that was March 8, according to state records.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

