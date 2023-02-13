2 FMU Students Dead, Driver Arrested After Hit-and-Run in Miami Gardens

Two young women who were students at Florida Memorial University were killed and a driver was in custody after a hit-and-run in Miami Gardens late Sunday night.

The incident happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the 16300 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue.

Miami Gardens Police officials said the driver of a silver Infiniti was traveling southbound on Northwest 42nd Avenue when he struck two women walking southbound in the middle lane.

The suspect then got out of his car and fled the scene on foot but was apprehended shortly thereafter, police said.

Both women were pronounced dead on the scene. Police haven't released their identities but family members identified one of the victims as 19-year-old Asiyanna Green.

According to her family, Green was a freshman at Florida Memorial University and had moved from South Carolina to go to the school.

"She was very excited to come here," aunt Lisa Walker said. "She said she wanted to come and she made it a point to get here."

In a statement, FMU said grief counselors would be available to students and faculty.

“Florida Memorial University is devastated to learn that a tragic accident claimed the lives of two of our first year students," the statement read, in part. "Every member of our Lion community is invited to take part in a group prayer at FMU Clock Tower today at noon to remember the lives of our students and pray for our campus.”

Police haven't released the driver's identity or said what charges they would face.

This is a developing story. Please check back on NBC 6 for updates.