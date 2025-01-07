South Florida

2 found dead inside landing gear of JetBlue plane at FLL

The discovery was made at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport during the "routine post-flight maintenance inspection," the company said.

Two people were found dead inside the landing gear compartment of a JetBlue airplane after a flight late Monday, according to the airline.

The discovery was made at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport during the "routine post-flight maintenance inspection," the company said. "At this time, the identities of the individuals and the circumstances surrounding how they accessed the aircraft remain under investigation.

The aircraft had most recently operated flight 1801 from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, according to JetBlue.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and medical examiners could be seen outside the airport investigating the deaths.

The airport said there are no impacts to operations due to the incident.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

