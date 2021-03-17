2 Girls, Woman Rushed to Hospital After Crash in NE Miami-Dade

Two girls were airlifted to a local hospital and a woman was also hospitalized after a crash in northeast Miami-Dade Wednesday.

The two-car crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Northeast 145th Street and 10th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the two girls had to be extricated from one of the cars and were airlifted to a hospital.

A woman who was also in the car was taken by ground to another hospital.

Miami-Dade Police officials said a man and woman have been detained in connection with the crash investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

