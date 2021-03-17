Miami-Dade County

2 Girls, Woman Rushed to Hospital After Crash in NE Miami-Dade

Man and woman detained as part of crash investigation, Miami-Dade Police officials said

NBC 6

Two girls were airlifted to a local hospital and a woman was also hospitalized after a crash in northeast Miami-Dade Wednesday.

The two-car crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Northeast 145th Street and 10th Avenue.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the two girls had to be extricated from one of the cars and were airlifted to a hospital.

Local

hurricane season 1 hour ago

Bye Alpha, Eta: Greek Alphabet Ditched for Hurricane Names

lauderhill 51 mins ago

Police Searching for Man Caught Committing Sex Act at Lauderhill Bank

A woman who was also in the car was taken by ground to another hospital.

Miami-Dade Police officials said a man and woman have been detained in connection with the crash investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us