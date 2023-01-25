2 High Schoolers Dead After Car Goes Into Canal in Sunrise

The bodies of two high schoolers were recovered after their car went into a canal in Sunrise Wednesday evening, officials said.

The incident happened in the 7700 block of W. Oakland Park Boulevard, at a canal behind the parking lot behind the Jersey College School of Nursing.

Sunrise Fire Rescue officials said they received a call about the car in the water shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Two people were in the car that crashed, officials said. Divers found their bodies in the water and later pulled the vehicle from the canal.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Sunrise Police officials confirmed the two victims, a male and a female, were high schoolers. Their identities weren't released but police said both were under 18 and were students at Plantation High School.

NBC 6

Gerffrid Medelus, the IT coordinator at the Jersey College School of Nursing, said he, the program chairman and a nursing student jumped in to save the two people who went down with the car.

"I found it in my heart to help them out because, at the moment, I couldn't think of anything else, just to try my best to see if I could save those lives,” Medelus said.

They quickly realized there was nothing they could do.

"We couldn't see anything in the water," Medelus said. "We only saw the last bubble, like when you're about to give your last breath."

NBC 6's Julia Bagg has more on what one witness saw during the tragedy Wednesday.

Divers faced several challenges searching for the man and woman, officials said. The water is 20-25 feet deep and was completely filled with seaweed, which made it difficult for divers to swim through it.

"Could be one of those situations where unfortunately someone thought they were in drive or reverse, and that appears to be what caused the car to go in the water at this time,” Sunrise Fire Chief John McNamara said.

Surveillance video from the college appeared to show the car going slowly across the parking lot, and seconds later, speeding the other way.

"Life is precious, life is precious, the only thing you can do is try to help somebody out,” Medelus said.

Medelus wished he had more time and maybe the outcome would be different.

"I know how to swim, of course I put myself in danger as well, but I don't think God was going to let me die at the moment just by saving someone else's life,” Medelus said.

Police said they notified Broward County Public Schools officials to have grief counselors at Plantation High School on Thursday.