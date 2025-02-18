Homestead

2 Homestead men who stole black swans in Polk County remain on the loose: PCSO

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for 29-year-old Alfredo Casanova and 27-year-old Jordan Montoya

By Julian Quintana

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two men from Homestead were accused of stealing black swans and swan eggs from a neighborhood in Polk County, deputies said.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for 29-year-old Alfredo Casanova and 27-year-old Jordan Montoya.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE
Alfredo Casanova

The pair have arrest warrants for felony burglary and grand theft for stealing the swans.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Jordan Montoya

According to deputies, on Friday morning, the caretakers of two swans named Luna and Sterling called deputies after they found them missing from their Heartland property in Lakeland.

During their investigation, deputies received a tip and were able to find the swans and their eggs at a home in Miami-Dade County.

Local

6 to Know 5 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Miramar 43 mins ago

3rd suspect in 2021 planned murder of Miramar teen sentenced to 40 years in prison

The swans and the eggs were safely returned to their owners and deputies identified Casanova and Montoya as the suspects.

Deputies said that Casanova has been previously convicted of grand theft and other charges out of Monroe County and spent over two years in state prison, while Montoya has no criminal history in Polk County.

Anyone with information on the duo's whereabouts is urged to contact deputies at Heartland CrimeStoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS

This article tagged under:

HomesteadFlorida
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us