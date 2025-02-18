2 Homestead men who stole black swans in Polk County remain on the loose: PCSO

Two men from Homestead were accused of stealing black swans and swan eggs from a neighborhood in Polk County, deputies said.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for 29-year-old Alfredo Casanova and 27-year-old Jordan Montoya.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Alfredo Casanova

The pair have arrest warrants for felony burglary and grand theft for stealing the swans.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Jordan Montoya

According to deputies, on Friday morning, the caretakers of two swans named Luna and Sterling called deputies after they found them missing from their Heartland property in Lakeland.

During their investigation, deputies received a tip and were able to find the swans and their eggs at a home in Miami-Dade County.

The swans and the eggs were safely returned to their owners and deputies identified Casanova and Montoya as the suspects.

Deputies said that Casanova has been previously convicted of grand theft and other charges out of Monroe County and spent over two years in state prison, while Montoya has no criminal history in Polk County.

Anyone with information on the duo's whereabouts is urged to contact deputies at Heartland CrimeStoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS