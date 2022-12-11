2 Hospitalized, 2 Treated for Injuries After Boat Explosion in Northeast Miami-Dade

A boat explosion Sunday morning in northeast Miami-Dade left four people injured with two of those victims taken to the hospital.

The explosion took place at the Pelican Harbor Marina, located at 1275 Northeast 79th Street in the city of North Bay Village.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said two of the injured were treated at the scene. Two other victims were taken to an area hospital as a trauma alert.

Miami-Dade Marine Patrol and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation crews are also at the scene, but no details have been released at this time on what caused the explosion.

