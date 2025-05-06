Two people were transported to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a four-car crash in West Miami-Dade, officials said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at 240th Avenue and Southwest Eighth Street.

Deputies said one of the vehicles fell into a ditch.

When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, they transported two people to West Trauma Center and treated one adult at the scene, who was released.

What caused the crash is under investigation.

Traffic delays were seen on Tamiami Trail.