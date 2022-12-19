2 Hospitalized After Boats Catch Fire in Water Near Hollywood

Two people were hospitalized Monday morning after swimming to shore following several boats catching fire near a marina in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police said officers arrived at the scene at 700 Polk Street just before 1:30 a.m. after reports of a fire.

Officers found several boats fully engulfed in flames and two people, a man and a woman, swimming to shore after escaping the fire.

Both victims, who were not identified, were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where their conditions were not released.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Investigators have not released details on the fire at this time as both FWC and the State Fire Marshal are on the scene.