‘A Big Mess': 2 Escape After Boats Catch Fire at Hollywood Marina

Two people were hospitalized Monday morning after swimming to shore to escape a massive fire that destroyed several boats near a marina in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police said officers arrived at the scene at 700 Polk Street in the middle of North Lake just before 1:30 a.m. after reports of at least three boats in flames.

"These boats were so engulfed, the only way to put the fire out was to … you know… they sunk," said Bill Muller, who watched the fire from his vessel. "Now they have a big mess, we have a lot of oil and debris in the water … it’s a disaster."

Officers said a man and a woman swam to shore to escape the fire. Both remained hospitalized, and the man was treated for burns at a trauma center.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The FWC and the State Fire Marshal also responded to the scene.

Nearby residents said they want the city to pay more attention to the boats at the marina.

"A lot of these boats are derelict. They’re not seaworthy," said resident Jerry Baer. "So, they either sink or have a problem like they had today.”