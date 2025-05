Two people were hospitalized after a crash on the Florida's Turnpike in southwest Miami-Dade on Monday.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Allapattah Road.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials sai there were two trauma alert patients at the scene who were hospitalized.

The crash had at least two northbound lanes blocked and was causing delays.

The cause of the crash was unknown.