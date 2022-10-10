2 Hospitalized After Double Shooting in Lauderhill

Lauderhill Police are investigating a double shooting that left two people hospitalized on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in an apartment complex at the 1100 block of 40th Avenue in Lauderhill.

Officers are still investigating this shooting, but neighbors told NBC 6 that two people were taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities have not confirmed their current condition.

“They turned on their lights and they came into my neighborhood and they had guns drawn," Mariah Auer said.

Auer said she was there when it all happened and heard the whole gunfire exchange.

“I just heard that someone on the first floor got shot by someone on the third floor. It was over some keys and a wife," she said.

Other neighbors said they weren't shocked that a shooting happened in their neighborhood.

“I’m concerned and I am trying to move. I do not like it here," Auer said.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.