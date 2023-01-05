2 Hospitalized After Separate Hit-and-Runs Involving Same Car in Miami Beach

Police are searching for a driver in connection with two hit-and-run crashes in Miami Beach that left two pedestrians hospitalized Thursday, officials said.

The first hit-and-run happened around 3:45 p.m. when a pedestrian was struck in the area of 44th Street and Collins Avenue, Miami Beach Police officials said.

Moments later, a second pedestrian was struck near 57th Street and Collins.

Both victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. Their conditions and identities weren't released.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police believe the same vehicle, a black four-door sedan with tinted windows, was involved in both. The car fled northbound on Collins Avenue.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.