Miami

2 hospitalized after separate shootings in Miami: Police

By Julian Quintana

Two people were transported to the hospital Monday afternoon after being injured in separate shootings in Miami, police said.

According to Miami Police, officers received reports of a shooting in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 56th Street.

Once at the scene, they found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was alert and conscious while he was being transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, police said.

Police said that after the first victim was transported, a second person who had a gunshot wound to their leg was also dropped off at the hospital by an unknown individual.

Miami Fire Rescue said that they transported a 16-year-old boy from Northwest 56th Avenue and Third Avenue who had a gunshot wound.

The identities of the two victims were not disclosed.

An investigation is now underway to determine if the two shootings are connected.

