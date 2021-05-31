2 Hospitalized After Shooting in Midtown

Two men were shot near a parking garage Monday in Midtown, police said.

Miami Police responded before 6 p.m. to the area of 3101 North Miami Avenue, where they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics took the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital, police said. Their conditions were unknown.

“I am in shock. It’s horrific," said Giselle Henao, who was having dinner in the area and had parked her car in the parking garage.

“Apparently someone got shot directly in front of it, which is horrific. Not only horrific but for Midtown and this up-and-coming area in Miami, it’s shocking that something like this is happening to our neighborhood,” Henao said.

Police said a suspect opened fire in broad daylight. It appears to be an isolated incident, but the circumstances around the shooting are still under investigation.

The shooting caps off a Memorial Day weekend full of gun violence.

Editor's Note: This story was updated with the correct location of the shooting.