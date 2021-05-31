2 Hospitalized After Shooting in Wynwood

Two men were shot inside a parking garage Monday in Wynwood, police said.

Miami Police responded before 6 p.m. to the area of 3101 North Miami Avenue, where they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics took the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital, police said. Their conditions were unknown.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. Further information was not available.