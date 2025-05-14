2 housecleaners arrested after stealing owners' items: BSO

Two housecleaners were arrested in Coral Springs after being accused of stealing owners' valuables, deputies said.

Oscar German Munoz, 61, and Martha Cecilia Molano, 57, were charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure and grand theft that happened in 2022.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies on May 5 served a search warrant at the pair's home, where they found hundreds of items that belonged to several victims, which included necklaces, rings, watches, earrings, gems, coins and cash.

BSO said that their investigation began in April when an elderly couple living in a community in Tamarac reported that their valuables were stolen from their home.

Surveillance video captured Munoz and Molano waiting for the victims to leave their home, going up the stairs with their cleaning supplies and then leaving the home, deputies said.

Throughout their investigation, deputies noticed a pattern of burglaries that involved the same scheme.

Detectives said they believed there were several incidents where the couple would target elderly victims while under the guise of being housecleaners

The duo, detectives said, would then sell their stolen items at pawn shops and would use the money to go on trips abroad.