Miami Gardens

1 killed, 1 hurt after shooting, crash into Miami Gardens home: Police

By Julia Bagg

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was killed and another was hurt after shots were fired and a car crashed into a home in Miami Gardens early Friday.

Authorities said it happened in the 1400 block of Northwest 210th Street.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

After the gunfire, the driver of the SUV smashed into the entryway of a neighborhood called Majorca Isles and then into the side of a townhome.

Two people, a man and a woman, were inside the vehicle, police told NBC6 crews at the scene.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The driver was airlifted to a nearby trauma center, but did not survive.

The passenger, who suffered "multiple gunshot wounds," was rushed to another hospital and remains in critical condition.

It was not immediately clear if authorities were looking for a suspect.

Local

6 to Know 47 mins ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Fires 3 hours ago

WATCH: Multiple yachts catch fire in Sunny Isles Beach

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami GardensGun violence
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us