1 killed, 1 hurt after shooting, crash into Miami Gardens home: Police

One person was killed and another was hurt after shots were fired and a car crashed into a home in Miami Gardens early Friday.

Authorities said it happened in the 1400 block of Northwest 210th Street.

After the gunfire, the driver of the SUV smashed into the entryway of a neighborhood called Majorca Isles and then into the side of a townhome.

Two people, a man and a woman, were inside the vehicle, police told NBC6 crews at the scene.

The driver was airlifted to a nearby trauma center, but did not survive.

The passenger, who suffered "multiple gunshot wounds," was rushed to another hospital and remains in critical condition.

It was not immediately clear if authorities were looking for a suspect.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.