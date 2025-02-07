Broward County

2 hurt in double stabbing in Oakland Park

Deputies were spotted early Friday taping off roadways and picking up evidence markers outside of a Kwik Stop along Northeast Third Avenue and Park Land in Oakland Park.

By Chernéy Amhara

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double stabbing in Oakland Park.

According to the department, deputies found two men with stab wounds. The men were transported to a local hospital where they are expected to survive.

Deputies received a call to respond to the area at 12:15 a.m. Friday, but did not release details about what may have led up to the violence.

Residents who live and exercise near the area told NBC6 they often see property damage happening nearby, and were not surprised to learn about a stabbing.

“I’m not that worried,” said Craig, a man seen biking at a park across the street from the scene. “We have the park here and all, but maybe we need more police patrols or bicycles or something because there’s groups of teenagers walking around looking for trouble.”

Investigators didn’t release any information about possible suspects, or whether they were searching for anyone, nor the ages of the men stabbed.

BSO’s Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.

