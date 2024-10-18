Hialeah

2 in custody, 3rd sought after shooting in Hialeah neighborhood

Hialeah Police officials said they received several 911 calls about shots being fired in the area of W. 54th Street and 21st Court

By NBC6

Two people were taken into custody and a third was being sought after a shooting in a Hialeah neighborhood on Friday.

Hialeah Police officials said they received several 911 calls about shots being fired in the area of W. 54th Street and 21st Court.

Officers responded and set up a perimeter after witnesses told them they saw three males run from the scene on foot.

Two of the males were detained but the third couldn't be found.

Police said bullet casings were found and a vehicle was found with damage to the driver side mirror, but no injuries were reported.

The two people in custody weren't being cooperative, police said.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

