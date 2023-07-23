2 in custody after failed North Bay Village traffic stop ends in fiery, rollover crash

Two men were in custody Sunday after they fled from officers during an attempted traffic stop and then crashed in North Bay Village, officials said.

The fiery, rollover crash happened in the early morning hours near the Pelican Harbor Marina.

According to North Bay Village Police, 24-year-old Kenny Rollins and 20-year-old Elijah Moore allegedly fled from police during an attempted traffic stop and crashed near the marina. Both men then took off running and were later found near the mangroves.

The black Kia was found engulfed in flames. Officers discovered two black ski masks and an assault rifle inside the vehicle.

No one was hurt in the crash.

Rollins and Moore are facing charges including resisting arrest and alluding police officers.