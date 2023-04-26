2 in Custody After Mercedes Carjacked in Fort Lauderdale Crashes Into Tree in Miami Gardens

Two juveniles were taken into custody after a Mercedes that had been carjacked at gunpoint in Fort Lauderdale crashed into a tree in Miami Gardens Wednesday morning, officials said.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. in the area of Northwest 5th Court and 183rd Street.

Surveillance video showed Miami Gardens Police responding moments after the white Mercedes blasted through a fence and a street sign and then the mango tree.

Miami Gardens Police officials said the Mercedes had been stolen during an armed carjacking in Fort Lauderdale before it was spotted on 183rd Street.

The car crashed as the driver was attempting to make a turn, and the two juveniles were taken into custody, police said.

BREAKING | Suspected carjacking ends with apparent bailout in Miami Gardens this morning @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/XIuWsw6bIK — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) April 26, 2023

Some residents were stunned that the incident happened in their neighborhood.

"Crazy crazy, I never seen nothing like that. I’ve been here for 20 years, I live up there, but never seen nothing like that," said Denzil, who didn't want to give his last name.

Others said they weren't that surprised.

"It’s not safe to be here. It’s not safe to park your car here. It’s not safe for your kids to play in the street, or if they want to play on the sidewalk. It’s not safe," resident Candis Black said.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.