Miami-Dade County

2 in custody after SWAT swarms Miami-Dade neighborhood following February drive-by shooting

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police and SWAT officers swarmed a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood Tuesday morning and took two suspects into custody amid an investigation into a drive-by shooting in February that left a man hospitalized, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police officials said their Special Response Team took the suspects into custody while serving warrants on Southwest 252nd Terrace and Southwest 131st Court.

Footage showed a large police presence in the neighborhood, with multiple armored trucks at the scene.

Officials said the warrants were issued following a drive-by shooting that happened the night of Feb. 17 in the 11300 block of Southwest 190th Lane.

Police and fire rescue responded and found a man who'd been shot. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Officials said after the shooting that the gunmen were known.

Police haven't released the identities of the suspects or said what charges they face.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

