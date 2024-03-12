2 in custody after SWAT swarms Miami-Dade neighborhood following February drive-by shooting

Police and SWAT officers swarmed a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood Tuesday morning and took two suspects into custody amid an investigation into a drive-by shooting in February that left a man hospitalized, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police officials said their Special Response Team took the suspects into custody while serving warrants on Southwest 252nd Terrace and Southwest 131st Court.

Footage showed a large police presence in the neighborhood, with multiple armored trucks at the scene.

Officials said the warrants were issued following a drive-by shooting that happened the night of Feb. 17 in the 11300 block of Southwest 190th Lane.

Police and fire rescue responded and found a man who'd been shot. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Officials said after the shooting that the gunmen were known.

Police haven't released the identities of the suspects or said what charges they face.

