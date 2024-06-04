2 in custody after video showed police pursuit of speeding BMW in Miami-Dade

Two suspects were taken into custody after video showed a police chase of a speeding BMW in Miami-Dade early Tuesday.

The video showed the BMW speeding through southwest Miami-Dade with officers following closely behind.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the incident began shortly before 3 a.m. when officers received reports of a vehicle burglary in the Richmond Heights neighborhood.

When officers responded, the suspects fled the scene in the BMW.

Officers followed the BMW for several minutes until it parked at Northwest 11th Avenue and Northwest 55th Terrace, and the suspects got out and fled on foot, police said.

Both suspects were quickly taken into custody. They were later identified as 37-year-old Deverick Kimble and 38-year-old Cedric Antoine Johnson.

Kimble and Johnson were both charged with attempted grand theft of a vehicle and criminal mischief.