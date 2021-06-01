2 in Custody in Miami Beach Double Shooting, Rapper DaBaby Released: Police

Rapper DaBaby was among several people interviewed following a double shooting on Miami Beach's Ocean Drive late Monday that left two people hospitalized and two other people in custody, police said.

Miami Beach Police officials confirmed that the 29-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was among the people interviewed after the shooting. Police later said the rapper had been released.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

DaBaby had posted a video on Instagram on Monday of him performing at a private event at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Officials said detectives had two suspects in custody who were responsible for the shooting, but didn't release their identities or what exact charges they face.

UPDATE: Jonathan Lyndale Kirk who was being interviewed by detectives has been released. Detectives have two subjects in custody who are responsible for Monday evening’s shooting near 1 Street and Ocean Drive. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 1, 2021

Miami Beach Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said officers arrived at the scene near 1st Street and Ocean Drive around 11:30 p.m. Monday and found two people who had been shot.

Both victims, one with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and another who was shot in the leg, were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Police said one of the victims was treated and released but the other remained hospitalized Tuesday in critical condition. Their identities weren't released.

Witnesses said they heard a few dozen gunshots, and there were multiple police evidence markers in the middle of the street.

James Dozier, who is visiting Miami Beach with his family, said he had just eaten at Prime 112 before the shooting.

"At first it was like two or three shots, and then a couple seconds later it was like 'pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,' a whole bunch of shooting," Dozier said. "And then you can hear the car zooming down the road. You heard a car like trying to get away."

Officers temporarily closed the MacArthur Causeway as part of the investigation, but it was reopened shortly after several possible subjects in the shooting were detained.

UPDATE: MBPD has several possible subjects detained. pic.twitter.com/caXfYIqAyE — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 1, 2021

An SUV possibly linked to the investigation was towed from the scene.

Officials did not say if the victims had been eating at either of the restaurants.