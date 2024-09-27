Pursuit in Miami Gardens ends in crash, gunfire and 2 arrested, including teen

Two people, including a 16-year-old, were arrested Thursday after allegedly failing to stop for police, leading a short chase and then trying to flee in Miami Gardens.

It happened at around 11:16 p.m., police said, when detectives with Miami-Dade police’s robbery intervention detail tried to stop a Mercedes Benz sedan in the area of 165th Street and NW 38th Place.

The reason for that initial stop was a traffic infraction that occurred at NW 37 Avenue and NW 145-150 Street, Miami-Dade police said.

The Mercedes allegedly fled and crashed into another vehicle in the area of 38 Avenue NW 161 Street.

The driver of the Mercedes, identified as 21-year-old Antonio Vance, ran away from the collision, but was caught nearby, authorities said. Other officers took the 16-year-old into custody.

Meanwhile, shots were fired from the crash scene, police said.

"[Police] would learn the remaining subjects (detectives still working on how many) were involved in a confrontation with the civilian vehicle driver, as they approached him armed with firearms. The civilian driver produced a firearm and shot towards the subjects, who then ran away," authorities said.

Another subject, a man, was shot in the arm, and he was taken to Aventura Hospital in stable condition, authorities said.