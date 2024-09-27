Miami Gardens

Pursuit in Miami Gardens ends in crash, gunfire and 2 arrested, including teen

The car fled and crashed into another vehicle in the area of 38 Avenue NW 161 Street. Shots were fired there, police said

By Briana Trujillo

Two people, including a 16-year-old, were arrested Thursday after allegedly failing to stop for police, leading a short chase and then trying to flee in Miami Gardens. 

It happened at around 11:16 p.m., police said, when detectives with Miami-Dade police’s robbery intervention detail tried to stop a Mercedes Benz sedan in the area of 165th Street and NW 38th Place. 

The reason for that initial stop was a traffic infraction that occurred at NW 37 Avenue and NW 145-150 Street, Miami-Dade police said.

The Mercedes allegedly fled and crashed into another vehicle in the area of 38 Avenue NW 161 Street.

The driver of the Mercedes, identified as 21-year-old Antonio Vance, ran away from the collision, but was caught nearby, authorities said. Other officers took the 16-year-old into custody.

Meanwhile, shots were fired from the crash scene, police said.

"[Police] would learn the remaining subjects (detectives still working on how many) were involved in a confrontation with the civilian vehicle driver, as they approached him armed with firearms. The civilian driver produced a firearm and shot towards the subjects, who then ran away," authorities said. 

Another subject, a man, was shot in the arm, and he was taken to Aventura Hospital in stable condition, authorities said. 

