Two people were injured after a bus ran off the roadway and crashed near a park Thursday in Southwest Miami-Dade.

It happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of Southwest 72nd Avenue and Coral Way.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed the scene of the crash near a baseball field.

Two male patients were taken to the hospital, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The eastbound side of Coral Way was shut down between Southwest 72nd and 75th Avenue.

Further information was not available.