2 Injured After Car Goes Flying Over State Road 84 in Fort Lauderdale

Two men were injured Saturday when a vehicle went flying over a South Florida overpass, authorities said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the car was traveling westbound on State Road 84 when it meandered off the overpass and crash landed next to the southbound lanes of I-95.

Images show firefighters responding to the scene, surrounding the crushed black Cadillac.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. One man was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert while the second man was transported to Broward General with non-life threatening injuries.

No other details were immediately available.