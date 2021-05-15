Fort Lauderdale

2 Injured After Car Goes Flying Over State Road 84 in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue

Two men were injured Saturday when a vehicle went flying over a South Florida overpass, authorities said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the car was traveling westbound on State Road 84 when it meandered off the overpass and crash landed next to the southbound lanes of I-95.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Images show firefighters responding to the scene, surrounding the crushed black Cadillac.

Local

Miramar 2 hours ago

Fatal Crash Blocks I-75 At Miramar Pkwy

News You Should Know 13 hours ago

ICYMI: Lessons Learned After ValuJet Tragedy, Programs Aim to Clean Miami's Waterways

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. One man was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert while the second man was transported to Broward General with non-life threatening injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdale
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us