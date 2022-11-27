2 Injured After Shooting Between Two Cars on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

A shooting between two vehicles left two people injured Sunday night on I-95 near Marina Mile, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

Two adults, a woman and a man, were transported to Broward Health Medical Center, authorities said.

Police have shut down portion of I-95 Southbound due the incident.

No further information was immediately released.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.