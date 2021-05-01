2 Injured in Drive-By Shooting in West Perrine

The Miami Dade Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that left two people injured in West Perrine Saturday.

According to police officials, the two people were sitting in the car when a black vehicle pulled up and opened fire on them.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The suspect later fled the scene. Police have identified one of the victims as a 19-year-old male, but have not released any additional information on the female victim.

Both victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.