2 Injured in Drive-By Shooting in West Perrine

By Monica Galarza

The Miami Dade Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that left two people injured in West Perrine Saturday.

According to police officials, the two people were sitting in the car when a black vehicle pulled up and opened fire on them.

The suspect later fled the scene. Police have identified one of the victims as a 19-year-old male, but have not released any additional information on the female victim.

Both victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.

