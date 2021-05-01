2 Injured in Drive-By Shooting in West Perrine

The Miami Dade Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that left two people injured in West Perrine Saturday.
According to police officials, the two people were sitting in the car when a black vehicle pulled up and opened fire on them.
The suspect later fled the scene. Police have identified one of the victims as a 19-year-old male, but have not released any additional information on the female victim.
Both victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition.
This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.